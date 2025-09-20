Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $22.95 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.95.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSRM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silver Standard Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

SSRM stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

