Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth $11,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,562,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of UiPath by 12.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,809,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UiPath Stock Performance
Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 56,322 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $716,415.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,085.52. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $1,437,203.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,454,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,744,150.57. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,121,776 shares of company stock worth $13,869,553 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
