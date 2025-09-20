Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,521 Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 402,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after buying an additional 112,373 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $78.61 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

