Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,657 Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of WBS stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Barclays increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial
Insider Activity at Webster Financial
In other news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the sale, the director owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $2,168,537 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.