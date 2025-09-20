Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $115.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.92.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stephens started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

