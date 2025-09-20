Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $243.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.