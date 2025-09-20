Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,063 Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,974,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 282.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,776,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,891 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,740,000 after buying an additional 335,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
SLF stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
