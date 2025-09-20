Sivia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,355,546,000 after buying an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,046,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

Shares of DE opened at $469.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.17. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

