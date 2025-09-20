Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $402.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $420.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

