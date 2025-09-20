Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR $NMR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter worth $62,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:NMR opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

