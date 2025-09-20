Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nokia by 7,046.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.75 on Friday. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOK

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.