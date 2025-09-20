Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $257,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $250.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

