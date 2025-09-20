Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $259,000 Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after buying an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,586,000 after purchasing an additional 736,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $529,864,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.80.

VLO opened at $162.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $165.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

