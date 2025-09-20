Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS $TKC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 12.1% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Price Performance

TKC opened at $6.04 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

