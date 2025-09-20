Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $165,000 in Aegon NV $AEG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 526.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 27.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $7.81 on Friday. Aegon NV has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 584.0%. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

