Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in The Kroger Co. $KR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

