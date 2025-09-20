Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allegion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,896,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

