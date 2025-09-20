Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 25,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $874,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $476.31 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.