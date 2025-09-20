Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 216.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Grid Transco Price Performance
NYSE NGG opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $74.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
National Grid Transco Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
