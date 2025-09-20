Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Parsons by 238.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Parsons by 1,803.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Parsons Corporation has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

