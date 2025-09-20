Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Waters Corporation $WAT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,272,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,680,334,000 after purchasing an additional 173,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 416,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 123,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,112,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,897,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $301.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.89. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.