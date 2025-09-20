Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.5% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 156,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $50.54 on Friday. Haemonetics Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup raised Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

