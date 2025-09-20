Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 52,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $204,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

KEYS stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.59. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

