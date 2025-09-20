Sivia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $292.00 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.85.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

