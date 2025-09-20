Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $132.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

