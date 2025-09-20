Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,699 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,811,000 after purchasing an additional 766,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 683,674 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $50,430,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $36,885,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $107.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.