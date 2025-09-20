Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,582,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,296,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD opened at $324.10 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.49.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
