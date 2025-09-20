Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

