Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 32.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Okta by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Okta Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $93.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,700. This trade represents a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. This represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,168. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.