Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 1,325,870 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sirius XM by 41.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 693,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5,479.5% in the 1st quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc. now owns 702,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 689,872 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $29.18.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

