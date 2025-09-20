Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zscaler Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of ZS opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
