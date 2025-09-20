Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 287.0% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 216.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 87,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

Popular Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Popular stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

