Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 64.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9%

BIIB opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $200.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.