Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of CP stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
