Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Dbs Bank raised Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

About Zoom Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.