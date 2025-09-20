Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,348 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,453,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

