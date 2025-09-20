Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,239 Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 192.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 658,576 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,811.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 198,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 188,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 128,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $1,000,461.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,826.16. The trade was a 37.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,622,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,915,493. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

