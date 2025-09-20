Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,205 Bank OZK $OZK

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,350,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,017,000 after buying an additional 220,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,510,000 after acquiring an additional 228,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

