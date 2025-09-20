Sivia Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 110.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,526,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,075,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after purchasing an additional 828,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,925,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,325,000 after purchasing an additional 324,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $55,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,237.41. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $256,064.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,109,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,508,432.36. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,510,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,269 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

