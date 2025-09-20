Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $83,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 101.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

KEP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

About Korea Electric Power



Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

