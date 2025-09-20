Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 253,881 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,734,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 156,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

