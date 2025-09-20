Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vale by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,955,000 after buying an additional 19,500,437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vale by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,005,000 after buying an additional 4,389,959 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,523,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,004,000 after buying an additional 1,557,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,628,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after buying an additional 610,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

