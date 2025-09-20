Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Maximus alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 913,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 127.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 173,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 97,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 941.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $89.06 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.