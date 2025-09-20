Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 74,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,992 shares of company stock worth $18,579,506. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

