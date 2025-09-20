Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of HWC opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

