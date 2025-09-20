Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $53,538,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after buying an additional 163,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 289,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 79,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.
Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
