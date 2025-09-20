Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $513.28 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $525.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.80 and its 200 day moving average is $422.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

