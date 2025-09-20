Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $218.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

