SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The business had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,801 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,017 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,009,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,982,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

