Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.15 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $907.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1,083.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2,858.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 223,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

